Iconic San Diego Mormon Temple opens for rare public open house following major renovation

A San Diego landmark is open to the public for the first time in more than 30 years.

The San Diego California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon Temple, is having an open house. It will be open to the public through July 11, except Sundays.

The temple has been closed for three years for renovation. Grime accumulated for years from being next to Interstate 5 had taken its toll on the all-white building.

“In the lights, it sparkles,” said Linda Page, who is part of the committee, with her husband, Drew, leading the open house.

Those sparkles are what connect the San Diego Temple to the church’s first temple in Kirtland, Ohio. Early church leaders put broken china and crockery into the stucco finish for the same effect.

Keeping the sparkles was one of the most challenging parts of the renovation, but Drew Page said there were other things that needed replacing as well.

“New carpet, new paint, new art,” he said.

The church also took the opportunity to expand certain areas, Linda Page said, including two new rooms: a large waiting room for the families of those getting married and a larger sealing room where couples get married.

Other than church members, no one has seen the inside since the temple’s dedication in 1993.

“There are many people who came 33 years ago to the original opening, and they wanted to come see it again,” Linda Page said.

Courtesy of San Diego California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints The baptistry of the San Diego California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown in this undated photo. San Diego California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints A spiral staircase inside the celestial room of the San Diego California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown in this undated photo.

For people wishing to visit, pictures are only allowed outside because cameras are not allowed inside.

“I was fascinated by it. It was amazing,” said Rob Thompson from Vista. He said that what struck him most were the paintings.

“I could just come in here and look at the paintings for forever,” he said. “I found them very inspiring.”

Mira Mesa resident Muhammad Burhan Manzoor said the experience was spiritual. He was awe-struck by the Celestial Room.

“Which is supposed to be heavenly place and looks very beautiful,” he said. "And you're supposed to be quiet and ponder.”

Eli Dwelling, who is visiting with his family from Houston, was also moved by the Celestial Room.

“Even for a few minutes was just really — even with it not dedicated — it just felt so much spirit in there,” he said. “I prayed for a little bit. It was pretty amazing.”

With its 10 spires, the temple is an iconic landmark, not just in San Diego but also within the church.

“There's not another one in the church that's similar to this,” Drew Page said. “It is one of the most unique temples in our church.”

More than 350,000 people are expected to see the temple over the three-week open house. The temple tour is free, but visitors need to make a reservation on the church’s website.