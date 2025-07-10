Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Tj Shrimp & Muelle 3 Seafood

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:22 PM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to taste the seafood delights at Muelle 3 Ensenada.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to taste the seafood delights at Muelle 3 Ensenada.

Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, July 12 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, July 14 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore a Playas restaurant putting a Mexican twist on a Louisiana-style shrimp dish. Watch as Jorge gets messy with a bib on.

Amazingly large seafood bowl at TJ shrimp in Playas de Tijuana.
Centurion5 Productions
Amazingly large seafood bowl at TJ shrimp in Playas de Tijuana.

Then, head to Ensenada to meet David Martinez from Muelle 3, a tiny place with a huge reputation for some of the freshest seafood in the west.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 14 Episode 5 Preview

Season 14: We are excited about our brand new season of CROSSING SOUTH, It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

    Jennifer Robinson
    Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
