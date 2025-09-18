POV: The Bitter Pill

Premieres Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

POV spotlights "The Bitter Pill", a powerful chronicle of justice, accountability, and resilience, directed by Clay Tweel. The film follows the charismatic West Virginian plaintiff attorney Paul Farrell, Jr., as he wages a legal war against some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies in a landmark battle fueled by personal stakes.

The film is set in Farrell’s hometown, Cabell County, West Virginia, a community at the epicenter of America’s opioid epidemic, where 20% of babies are born addicted to opioids. Farrell is determined to recover damages, bring justice to his neighbors, and rebuild a community ravaged by corporate greed. As his groundbreaking legal strategy gains national attention, the case escalates into the largest civil litigation in U.S. history. Through courtroom drama and behind-the-scenes access, director Clay Tweel’s "The Bitter Pill" captures the human cost and high stakes of a community’s battle against systemic failure.

Filmmaker Quote:

“From day one, Paul and I had the same desire for this film - to bring transparency and accountability to those responsible for the devastation of this epidemic,” said Clay Tweel, director. “I hope that the film helps to shine a light on a part of the story that people might have overlooked.”

"The Bitter Pill" made its world premiere at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival (2024). It was also featured at the Virginia Film Festival (2024), where it won the Programmer’s Choice Award, DC/DOX (2024), Santa Barbara International Film Festival (2025), and Sidewalk Film Festival (2024).

