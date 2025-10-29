AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Two Takes On Chicken and Rice

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Test cook Erica Turner makes host Bridget Lancaster Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken with Caramelized Onion and Lemon).

APT / Catrine Kelty Chicken Yassa

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget and host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of chicken broths.

ATK, TV / APT Peruvian Arroz con Pollo

And test cook Becky Hays prepares Peruvian Arroz con Pollo for Julia.

Catrine Kelty Peruvian Arroz con Pollo

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers failproof recipes and results of their exhaustive equipment reviews and taste tests in AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 26. The test cooks deconstruct recipes and reveal the Test Kitchen’s secrets to cooking delicious meals at home. Season 26 includes well-known test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, Keith Dresser, Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner, along with new faces Aran Goyoaga, Vallery Lomas, Ben Mims, Nik Sharma, and Maggie Zhu. This season features more mouthwatering recipes from around the globe, including bangers with onion gravy, Peruvian arroz con pollo, and patisserie-worthy macarons with raspberry buttercream and more.

Distributed by American Public Television