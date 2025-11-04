Give Now
Hope of the Season: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:35 PM PST
The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square joins with Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Hollywood veteran Dennis Haysbert in the unforgettable holiday spectacular, “Hope of the Season: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.”
/
GBH
Premieres Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir: Hope of the Season

This Christmas, the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square joins with Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Hollywood veteran Dennis Haysbert in the unforgettable holiday spectacular, “Hope of the Season.”

Packed with classic carols, holiday favorites and an inspirational portrait of real life, this 90-minute concert features songs and stories of hope for audiences of all ages.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
