Watch Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Concordia University Irvine’s fifth annual made-for-TV Christmas special, "Come and See: A Concordia Christmas," includes vocal and instrumental performances of contemporary and classic holiday songs, and features original works by Concordia alumni and students to celebrate the Christmas season.

