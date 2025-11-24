Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 24, 2025 at 9:29 AM PST
Chef Lidia Bastianich shines a light on how everyday people across America give back through food.
Joni Schrantz
/
PBS
Chef Lidia Bastianich shines a light on how everyday people across America give back through food.

Stream now with KPBS+

Across America, chef Lidia Bastianich shines a light on how everyday people give back through food. By immersing herself in their personal stories and communities, she highlights how selfless acts foster both connection and fulfillment on both sides.

District 10 Market: Lidia Explores America’s First Free Grocery Store
Garlic Pasta at SAME Café: A Pay-What-You-Can Kitchen
Lidia Learns Kiki Ruff’s One-Pot ‘Ruff Rice’ Recipe
Japanese Curry with Chicken Cutlet at Ikoi No Kai
Lidia’s Peach and Beet Salad

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich
Joni Schrantz
/
PBS
Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich is on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News