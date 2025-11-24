Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors

Stream now with KPBS+

Across America, chef Lidia Bastianich shines a light on how everyday people give back through food. By immersing herself in their personal stories and communities, she highlights how selfless acts foster both connection and fulfillment on both sides.

District 10 Market: Lidia Explores America’s First Free Grocery Store

Garlic Pasta at SAME Café: A Pay-What-You-Can Kitchen

Lidia Learns Kiki Ruff’s One-Pot ‘Ruff Rice’ Recipe

Japanese Curry with Chicken Cutlet at Ikoi No Kai

Lidia’s Peach and Beet Salad

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Joni Schrantz / PBS Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich is on Facebook / Instagram

