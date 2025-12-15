Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

This heartwarming film follows six would-be Santa Clauses as they take an intensive workshop to learn to dress, walk, and talk like Santa. But who are they and what inspires them to take this path?

Your web browser is not supported Santa School Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: "Santa School" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

APT "Santa School"

Distributed by American Public Television