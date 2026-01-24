Tired of bad haircuts? 3 stylists share tips on how to get the do of your dreams

Bad haircuts can be awful. They take forever to grow out, and you have to figure out how to cover it up in the meantime.

But they are avoidable. Stylists M Thomas Arida, Liza Gottlieb and Illeisha Lussiano explain how to find a great stylist, how to ask for what you want — and what to do if your stylist is doing something to your hair you don't like.

Follow the advice below to learn how to get the do of your dreams.

Malaka Gharib is a Filipino Egyptian American journalist and cartoonist. She is the author of the graphic memoirs I Was Their American Dream and It Won't Always Be Like This. http://malakagharib.com

