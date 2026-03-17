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BREAKING the DEADLOCK: Gambling with Your Life

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM PDT
Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, February 7, 2026.
BREAKING THE DEADLOCK
/
GBH
Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Premieres Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Thursday, April 2 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2 and Saturday, April 4 at 9 a.m. on KPBS 2

Being called a "new opioid epidemic,” online sports gambling is creating a crisis in public health. As it explodes, what does it mean for the mental health of young men who are especially drawn to it? Should gambling and prediction markets be further regulated? What role will AI have in transforming it?

Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.

In BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with Your Life," moderator Aaron Tang presents imagined scenarios to panelists drawn from business, journalism, sports and government, exploring dilemmas around the dynamic world of sports gambling, with the goal of finding common ground and a path forward.

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Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
PBS
/
GBH
Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Panelists:

● Tiki Barber, Co-host for WFAN, former professional NFL player
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT)
Jonathan D. Cohen, Policy Lead, American Institute for Boys and Men
Ed Elson, Co-Host, Prof G Markets podcast
Shawn Fluharty, Head of Government Affairs, Play'n GO
● Alan Levy, Founder of AIPredictions.ai
Anita Marks, ESPN Sports Gambling Analyst
Ben McDonald, MLB/ Collegiate Sports Broadcaster, former MLB player
Stephanie Ruhle, Host of “The 11th Hour” and MS NOW’s Senior Business Analyst
Daniel Wallach, Founder, Wallach Legal LLC

Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, February 7, 2026.
PBS
/
GBH
Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, February 7, 2026.
PBS
/
GBH
Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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