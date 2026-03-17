Premieres Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Thursday, April 2 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2 and Saturday, April 4 at 9 a.m. on KPBS 2

Being called a "new opioid epidemic,” online sports gambling is creating a crisis in public health. As it explodes, what does it mean for the mental health of young men who are especially drawn to it? Should gambling and prediction markets be further regulated? What role will AI have in transforming it?

Experts, lawmakers, and industry voices collide over the explosive rise of online sports gambling.

In BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with Your Life," moderator Aaron Tang presents imagined scenarios to panelists drawn from business, journalism, sports and government, exploring dilemmas around the dynamic world of sports gambling, with the goal of finding common ground and a path forward.

PBS / GBH Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Panelists:

● Tiki Barber, Co-host for WFAN, former professional NFL player

● U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT)

● Jonathan D. Cohen, Policy Lead, American Institute for Boys and Men

● Ed Elson, Co-Host, Prof G Markets podcast

● Shawn Fluharty, Head of Government Affairs, Play'n GO

● Alan Levy, Founder of AIPredictions.ai

● Anita Marks, ESPN Sports Gambling Analyst

● Ben McDonald, MLB/ Collegiate Sports Broadcaster, former MLB player

● Stephanie Ruhle, Host of “The 11th Hour” and MS NOW’s Senior Business Analyst

● Daniel Wallach, Founder, Wallach Legal LLC

PBS / GBH Behind the scenes photos from the PBS series BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "Gambling with your life" filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York City on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

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