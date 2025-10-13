SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Cleopatra's Last Temple

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 19, 2026 on KPBS 2

Just below the Mediterranean’s surface, in Alexandria’s harbor, lie the ruins of a mysterious ancient monument.

Just below the Mediterranean’s surface, in Alexandria’s harbor, lie the ruins of a mysterious ancient monument. For more than 20 years, French explorer Franck Goddio has been hoping to confirm these remains are a temple belonging to Cleopatra. If true, this discovery could reveal vital new information about Cleopatra’s reign and her connection with the goddess Isis.

For more than 20 years, French explorer Franck Goddio has been hoping to confirm these remains are a temple belonging to Cleopatra. If true, this discovery could reveal vital new information about Cleopatra’s reign and her connection with the goddess Isis.

After 30 years excavating Alexandria’s harbor, Franck Goddio’s team uncovered a rare temple linked to Cleopatra. But its appearance remained a mystery. Then they found tiny lead tokens, which offered clues to the temple’s façade.

Cleopatra VII, Egypt’s iconic queen, left behind few traces of her reign. Beneath the harbor of modern-day Alexandria, archaeologists have uncovered ancient coins bearing her image amid the ruins of a temple where she may have once worshipped. Historians believe this temple stood on the island of Antirhodos, which ultimately sank into the Mediterranean Sea following a series of earthquakes.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Archaeologists uncovered a mysterious crystal artifact buried in the underwater ruins of Cleopatra’s temple. It bears an uncanny resemblance to a man history knows well: Mark Antony, Cleopatra’s powerful ally and lover. This unique sculpture is rarely seen by the public, until now.

Credits: A production of Label News / Label Image, in co-production with The WNET Group, in association with RMC Découverte, Mediawan Thematics for Toute l’Histoire, SBS Australia, Movistar Plus+ and Télé-Québec. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed and Produced by François Pomès. Written by Nicolas Brénéol & François Pomès. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

© Label_News / PBS Diver moving a stone element from an underwater temple off the coast of Alexandria.