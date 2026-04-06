FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Song of the South

Premieres Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family secrets of actor Danielle Deadwyler and musician Rhiannon Giddens—two artists who are both deeply tied to their Southern heritage.

PBS Rhiannon Giddens and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Using genealogical detective work, Gates uncovers stories that his guests’ ancestors went to great lengths to conceal—meeting heroes and villains--and celebrating the virtue of accepting one’s relatives whoever they may be.

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for Season 12 on PBS, exploring the family trees of twenty guests through DNA and genealogy. From Africa to India, the Cherokee Nation to Texas, the series uncovers stories of resilience, love, and sacrifice, revealing how diverse histories intertwine to shape America’s shared identity.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

