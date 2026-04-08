Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, April 10, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Discover and celebrate the beauty of our natural world through the original music of composer Tim Janis, with inspiring messages from Sibylle Szaggars Redford, Robert Redford and Dr. Jane Goodall on the special human connection to nature and the importance of preserving our planet.

"You make a difference every single day. You can choose what sort of difference you make." Today, we are honoring the memory of Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, who reminds us that we are part of nature, not separate from it. Our choices echo through every living being. You can hear more of Jane's words, as well as other inspiring messages, in Tim Janis: Our Natural World - Returning to Earth, available November 1st.

"Tim Janis Our Natural World" takes viewers on an awe-inspiring visual journey through varied scenic landscapes – from snowy mountains and rich forests to sparkling coastlines and serene lakes. Visual storytelling and narratives with guest artists capture and portray a deep connection and wonder for the planet we share, inspiring a reconnection and love for nature.

Rocky Mountain PBS Mystical Meadows. "Tim Janis Our Natural World" takes viewers on an awe-inspiring visual journey through varied scenic landscapes – from snowy mountains and rich forests to sparkling coastlines and serene lakes.

Watch On Your Schedule: Tim Janis: Our Natural World - Returning to Earth" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Rocky Mountain PBS / APT "Tim Janis Our Natural World" takes viewers on an awe-inspiring visual journey through varied scenic landscapes – from snowy mountains and rich forests to sparkling coastlines and serene lakes.

Rocky Mountain PBS / APT Light Pours Down. "Tim Janis Our Natural World" takes viewers on an awe-inspiring visual journey through varied scenic landscapes – from snowy mountains and rich forests to sparkling coastlines and serene lakes.

Credits: Presented by Rocky Mountain PBS. Distributed by American Public Television