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Wilding

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:57 PM PDT
Isabella Tree, as played by Rhiannon Neads, meets a Tamworth pig sow at Knepp Estate.
Tim Cragg
/
PBS
Isabella Tree, as played by Rhiannon Neads, meets a Tamworth pig sow at Knepp Estate.

Premieres Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Based on Isabella Tree’s best-selling book by the same title, "Wilding" tells the story of a young couple, Charlie Burrell and Isabella Tree, who bets on nature for the future of their failing, 400-year-old estate.

"Wilding" tells the story of a young couple that bets on nature for the future of their 400-year-old estate. The young couple battles entrenched tradition, and dares to place the fate of their farm in the hands of nature.

The couple finds that their land and soil, once fruitful and full of life, has been decimated by decades of plowing and chemicals used in the modern farming industry. They discover the land needs a complete overhaul that can only be done by letting it go back to its ancient, natural processes and introducing ancient wildlife species that once roamed there freely.

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Piglets
Tim Cragg
/
PBS
Piglets

Ripping down the fences, they set the land back to the wild and entrust its recovery to a mix of animals both tame and wild, in the hopes that their beloved family estate can return once again to its former glory and more, showing the audience what the enchanting and ancient countryside of England should be. The film documents this grand experiment which became one of the most significant rewilding experiments in Europe.

Duncan the Exmoor stallion, an animal character in Wilding who finds the journey from tame to wild a bit too difficult.
Charlie Burrell
/
PBS
Duncan the Exmoor stallion, an animal character in Wilding who finds the journey from tame to wild a bit too difficult.

The project highlights how tamed animals are adept at leaving their domesticated lives, flourishing in an environment that nurtures them, which in turn changes the landscape, even attracting species back from the verge of extinction. In just twenty years the land is transformed from barren farmland into one of the most important biodiversity hot spots in Britain. This film offers the rarest of things: a story of environmental hope.

A red deer stag, part of the Knepp rewilding experiment.
Simon De Glanville
A red deer stag, part of the Knepp rewilding experiment.

Credits: Produced by three-time Oscar-winning production company Passion Pictures; partnered with Oscar-nominated and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. The film is directed by five-time Emmy Award-winning David Allen and photographed by multi BAFTA & Emmy Award-winning cinematographers Tim Cragg and Simon de Glanville. The musical score is composed by Biggi Hilmars and Grammy-nominated Jon Hopkins, cited by The New Yorker as “one of the most celebrated electronic musicians of his generation.”

Isabella Tree searches for harvest mice overlooking Knepp Castle.
Tim Cragg
/
PBS
Isabella Tree searches for harvest mice overlooking Knepp Castle.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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