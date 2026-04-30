Stream with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 6 p.m. KPBS 2

The star-studded "Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration" celebrates the country legend’s milestone 90th birthday and the 12-time GRAMMY® Award winner’s contributions to popular culture and music.

Your web browser is not supported A star-studded music special celebrating the country legend’s milestone 90th birthday and his contributions to popular culture and music. Recorded live on Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, this historic concert features classics from the Nelson songbook with performances by Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Nelson himself.

This historic concert event, recorded live on Willie’s 90th birthday before a sold-out audience at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, features unforgettable interpretations of many classics from the Nelson songbook with performances by Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson’s sons (Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson), Keith Richards, George Strait and Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.

Randall Michelson / APT Sheryl Crow at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Joshua Timmermans / APT Chis Stapleton at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Joshua Timmermans / APT Gary Clark Jr. at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Randall Michelson / APT Beck at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Credit: Blackbird Presents