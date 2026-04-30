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Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:08 PM PDT
Snoop Dog at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration (credi Timmermans)
Joshua Timmermans
/
APT
Snoop Dog at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration (credi Timmermans)

Stream with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 6 p.m. KPBS 2

The star-studded "Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration" celebrates the country legend’s milestone 90th birthday and the 12-time GRAMMY® Award winner’s contributions to popular culture and music.

A star-studded music special celebrating the country legend’s milestone 90th birthday and his contributions to popular culture and music. Recorded live on Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, this historic concert features classics from the Nelson songbook with performances by Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Nelson himself.

This historic concert event, recorded live on Willie’s 90th birthday before a sold-out audience at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, features unforgettable interpretations of many classics from the Nelson songbook with performances by Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson’s sons (Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson), Keith Richards, George Strait and Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.

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Sheryl Crow at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Randall Michelson
/
APT
Sheryl Crow at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Chis Stapleton at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Joshua Timmermans
/
APT
Chis Stapleton at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Gary Clark Jr. at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Joshua Timmermans
/
APT
Gary Clark Jr. at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Beck at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration
Randall Michelson
/
APT
Beck at Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

Credit: Blackbird Presents

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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