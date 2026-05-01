Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, May 4, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

The documentary "TEQUILA" delves into the mysticism of Tequila, Mexico, a place that attracts people from all over the world — enchanted by its magical landscapes, the stories found in its streets, the generosity of its people, and the grandeur of its distilleries — and explores how the drink goes from farm to bottle.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.