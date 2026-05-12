GREAT PERFORMANCES: Irving Berlin's Top Hat

Premieres Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, this acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre revival recorded from the West End in January 2026 is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.

Inspired by the iconic 1935 movie musical starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, this acclaimed Chichester Festival Theatre revival recorded from the West End in January 2026 is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.

When Broadway star Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with a model, Dale Tremont (Amara Okereke), whose beauty sleep is interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers.

Johan Persson / Thirteen IRVING BERLIN'S TOP HAT

Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her, but the path of true love is never easy. With a timeless score by Irving Berlin, the musical features classics such as “Cheek to Cheek,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Johan Persson / Thirteen Company of "Irving Berlin's Top Hat."

Johan Persson / APT Company of "Irving Berlin's Top Hat"

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