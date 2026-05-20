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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Iran War's Global Fallout

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:04 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube (not in the KPBS+ app)

Trump declared Operation Epic Fury over. But the Iran War's consequences are just beginning for U.S. allies, for Russia, for China, and for the White House. Kori Schake, Director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute joins Ian Bremmer to break it down.

Listen to the podcast: Winners and losers of the Iran war, with Kori Schake

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Trump declared Operation Epic Fury over. But the Iran war's consequences are just beginning for US allies, for Russia, for China, and for the White House. Kori Schake joins Ian Bremmer to break it down.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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