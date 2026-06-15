Books for Celebrating Juneteenth

By Tonya Abari / PBS Kids for Parents

Juneteenth, also called Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day, is the observance of June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free.

This now official U.S. federal holiday has a rich, deep history. The earliest recorded celebrations took place in 1866 and have grown over the decades — and families are looking for new ways to honor and celebrate Juneteenth today!

For families with young children, books can encourage important conversations about Freedom Day’s history and traditions. As a mom and children's author, who also has a book on Juneteenth, I love that my children will learn about the holiday and its importance.

Here are 14 books to have on your shelves (or borrow from the library!) for Jubilee Day:



For Younger Readers (Under 8)

"Juneteenth for Mazie" - This story features Mazie, who at first isn’t eager to celebrate. However, her dad tells her how her great, great Grandpa learned of his freedom on one faithful June summer day. After learning about her ancestors’ legacy, Mazie is finally ready for Juneteenth.

Author Lavaille Lavette and Illustrator David Wilkerson / PBS "Jayylen’s Juneteenth Surprise"

"Jayylen’s Juneteenth Surprise" - Jayylen has tons of questions as his Paw Paw prepares for the annual Juneteenth celebration. In this Little Golden Book, Jayylen learns about the holiday's history through music and he wonders if he can pull off a big Freedom Day surprise.

Author Tonya Abari and Illustrator Tabitha Brown / PBS "Let’s Celebrate Juneteenth"

"Let’s Celebrate Juneteenth" - Written for babies and toddlers, Let’s "Celebrate Juneteenth" is filled with vibrant illustrations of the holiday’s celebrations and food. Brown’s pictures complement Abari’s joyful, rhyming text, making this book perfect for the tiniest readers.

Author Dorena Williamson and Illustrator Markia Jenai / PBS "The Story of Juneteenth"

"The Story of Juneteenth" - This board book is a fantastic read for toddlers and preschoolers. It connects historical events to how Juneteenth is celebrated today. Although short in word count, it’s chock full of thoughtful information to help young readers understand why we celebrate this holiday.

Author Natasha Triplett and Illustrator Daniel J. O’Brien / PBS "Juneteenth Is"

"Juneteenth Is" - Family and community have always been the backbone of Juneteenth celebrations. “Juneteenth Is” focuses on the joy of gathering, honoring the fight for Black liberation, and supporting Black history as American history. Either read aloud or independently, children and parents alike can use this text to fuel important conversations.

Author Van G. Garrett and Illustrator Reginald C. Adams / PBS "Juneteenth"

"Juneteenth" Included alongside lyrics from “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the main character experiences a Juneteenth parade for the first time. As the child understands the reason for celebrating, the reader also experiences the joy of Juneteenth freedom celebrations.

AuthorT onya Ellis Duncan and Illustrator Jenin Mohammed / PBS "They Built Me for Freedom: The Story of Juneteenth and Houston’s Emancipation Park"

"They Built Me for Freedom: The Story of Juneteenth and Houston’s Emancipation Park" - Written from the perspective of Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas, this personified point of view of a park will surely be a hit for young readers. Through lyrical text and festive illustrations, the park discusses its history, sharing how its grass, fields, and pools were the sites of cookouts, protests, and other important events that shaped American history.

For More Advanced Readers (8+)

Author Alliah L. Agostini and Illustrator Sawyer Cloud / PBS "The Juneteenth Story"

"The Juneteenth Story" - Told as a story within a story, this book follows a young girl as she learns about the history of Juneteenth. With Cloud’s vibrant illustrations of the present and past, Agostini brings historical facts to an easy-to-read journey. Based on the author’s rich family Juneteenth legacy, this book shows how oral storytelling also serves as cultural memory.

Author Alliah L. Agostini, Author Chef Taffy Elrod, and IllustratorSawyer Cloud / PBS "The Juneteenth Cookbook: Recipes and Activities for Kids and Families to Celebrate"

The Juneteenth Cookbook: Recipes and Activities for Kids and Families to Celebrate: A wonderful follow-up to the author’s “The Juneteenth Story,” this book is full of recipes, games, and mini-histories of Juneteenth celebrations. Young readers will learn about the history of Juneteenth while also learning about the history of African American foods like potato salad and hibiscus tea. Unique kid-friendly recipes, like red velvet cake ice cream sandwiches, are paired with brief histories and holiday activities like visiting a museum or running a relay race.

Author Alice Faye Duncan and Illustrator Ketura A. Bobo / PBS "Opal Lee And What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth"

"Opal Lee And What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteent" - Activist and educator Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” tells the story of Juneteenth to her great-grandson and the next generation. Bobo’s illustrations honor contemporary celebrations full of parades, tomato tarts, and barbecue. Duncan’s art places the reader front and center of Opal Lee’s vivid memories of honoring the holiday.

Author Arlisha Norwood, PhD and Illustrator Sawyer Cloud / PBS "The History of Juneteenth: A History Book for New Readers"

"The History of Juneteenth: A History Book for New Readers" - This introduction to the history of Juneteenth is best for early elementary readers. It contains quite a few thought-provoking questions that engage students with history and its implications in today’s world. Alongside the history and detailed timelines, readers can even take a quiz to test their knowledge!

Author Kristi Jewel and Illustrator Manuel Gutierrez / PBS "What is Juneteenth?"

"What is Juneteenth?" - Another title in the Who HQ series, What is Juneteenth?, shares the holiday's history with stories from nationwide Juneteenth celebrations past and present. This book is a great nonfiction reader for children who are reading on their own.

Kim Taylor / PBS "A Flag for Juneteenth"

"A Flag for Juneteenth" - Expert quilter and artist Kim Taylor reimagines the day before Juneteenth on a plantation in Galveston, Texas. Through intricate quilt-style art, Taylor tells the fictionalized story of Young Huldah, who anticipates her tenth birthday and celebrates with her entire community. After processing the news of their town’s freedom, they create a freedom quilt!

Author Carol Boston Weatherford and Illustrator Yvonne Buchanan / PBS "Juneteenth Jamboree"

"Juneteenth Jamboree" - This heartwarming story features a young girl who moves from the big city back to her family’s Texas hometown. There, she is introduced to Juneteenth traditions that celebrate the sacrifices of the enslaved Texans who finally learned of their freedom. While making red velvet cake and witnessing the joy of the locals downtown, she realizes she is indeed home.

Credit: Tonya Abari is a Nashville-based multigenre storyteller: independent journalist, author, and book reviewer. Her words have been published in Essence, USA Today, Parents, Good Housekeeping, and many more! She enjoys spending time with her family, discovering new places, and homeschooling her inquisitive and free-spirited children. You can find her hanging out on Instagram @iamtabari. PBS Kids for Parents