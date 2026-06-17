INDEPENDENT LENS: Assembly

Premieres Monday, June 22, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Following artist Rashaad Newsome as he creates a visionary exhibition exploring the evolution of Black and queer culture through contemporary voguing, “Assembly” will premiere June 22, 2026, on INDEPENDENT LENS. The film is a melting pot of voices, histories, visions, and technology, demonstrating how art can serve as both a mirror to society and a tool for liberation.

Artist Rashaad Newsome prepares a visionary exhibition that fuses vogue, artificial intelligence, and global performance. As dancers from around the world gather at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, the development of "Assembly" showcases a celebration of Black and queer culture, plus a radical call to imagine new futures.

Preparing to unveil "Assembly," a groundbreaking, large-scale multimedia exhibition at New York’s Park Avenue Armory, Newsome, a Black queer artist from the American South transforms the 55,000-square-foot hall through video projections, holograms, and dynamic collaborations between dancers and musicians. In blending visual art, performance, and artificial intelligence, he showcases the global evolution of voguing while honoring Black and queer resistance and calling for a more liberated future.

Rashaad Newsome Studio / PBS Rashaad and the dancers applaud after a performance during Assembly.

Newsome retraces his own path, from his Louisiana childhood to his exploration of the early-2000s ballroom scene. As a multidisciplinary artist traveling to museums worldwide, Rashaad witnesses voguers integrating regional dances into their movements and demonstrating the fluidity of the art form. Formed in resistance to racism and homophobia, voguing flourishes within new cultural contexts.

Rashaad Newsome Studio / PBS A dancer performs in a historic room at the Armory.

Rehearsals for “Assembly” unite performers from Brazil, Japan, Senegal, and Ukraine, dancing alongside the descendants of legendary voguers. Rashaad’s artistic vision confronts patriarchy, imperialism, and white supremacy and inspires patrons to envision a more equitable future together. “Assembly” moves beyond the bounds of a traditional documentary, interlacing Newsome’s creative process with electrifying performances and the lived experiences of his collaborators.

Filmmaker Quote: “I’m proud that ‘Assembly’ is coming to INDEPENDENT LENS because it highlights artistic expression as a way to preserve culture, explore identity, and spark dialogue,” said Lois Vossen, founding executive producer of INDEPENDENT LENS. “We’re always looking for stories that challenge assumptions, and ʻAssembly’ reflects our commitment to diverse perspectives and powerful storytelling that encourages audiences to reflect on shared human experiences.”

Keenan Newman / PBS Koppi and Puma get emotional after the final show.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Written, Directed and Produced by Rashaad Newsome and Johnny Symons. Editor Ash Verwiel. Cinematography: Keenan Newman, Johnny Symons. Director of Photography & Visual Effects: Rashaad Newsome. Composer. M Jamison.