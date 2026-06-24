LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE: Patty Griffin

Watch Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the album on Spotify

On the bitterly cold winter night devoted fans huddled together outside the Angel Orensanz Center for a chance to see Grammy award winner Patty Griffin perform songs from her new album for the first time.

The historic converted synagogue’s neo-gothic arches were lit with the warm glow of candlelight as Griffin’s singular voice filled the room, accompanied by new band members and longtime players alike.

EPISODE SONG LIST:

