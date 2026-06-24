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LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE: Patty Griffin

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 24, 2026 at 12:44 PM PDT
LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN presents Patty Griffin
WNET
/
APT
LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN presents Patty Griffin

Watch Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the album on Spotify

On the bitterly cold winter night devoted fans huddled together outside the Angel Orensanz Center for a chance to see Grammy award winner Patty Griffin perform songs from her new album for the first time.

The historic converted synagogue’s neo-gothic arches were lit with the warm glow of candlelight as Griffin’s singular voice filled the room, accompanied by new band members and longtime players alike.

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EPISODE SONG LIST:

  • Stay On the Ride
  • Burgundy Shoes
  • You Never Get What You Want
  • Moon Song
  • No Bad News
  • When It Don’t Come Easy
  • Love Throw A Line
  • Up To The Mountain (MLK Song)
  • Sweet Lorraine
  • Top Of The World
  • Heavenly Day
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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