Firing Line Special: America at 250 - Pursuing a More Perfect Union

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250 years after the Declaration of Independence, Margaret Hoover examines the institutions and sacrifices that have sustained its ideals through conversations with Justice Neil Gorsuch, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.).

250 years after the Declaration of Independence, Margaret Hoover examines the institutions and sacrifices that have sustained its ideals through conversations with Justice Neil Gorsuch, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Gen. Stanley McChrystal

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