CROSSING SOUTH: Pilot School & Gelato

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We meet Captain Aurelio Hernandez at the Centro Aeronáutico Flight School in Tijuana, where Jorge gets a hands-on introduction to aviation. From flight simulators to aircraft maintenance, we get an inside look at what it takes to become a pilot in Mexico. Then we visit an amazing gelato place in Rosarito where we learn the difference between authentic Italian gelato and regular ice cream.

We meet Captain Aurelio Hernandez at the Centro Aeronáutico Flight School in Tijuana, where Jorge gets a hands-on introduction to aviation. From flight simulators to aircraft maintenance, we get an inside look at what it takes to become a pilot in Mexico. Then we visit an amazing gelato place in Rosarito where we learn the difference between authentic Italian gelato and regular ice cream.

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