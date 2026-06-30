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LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: Ben Harper

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:10 PM PDT
Ben Harper performs live for (((artists den))) at Bonnaroo Music Festival June 16, 2007, in Manchester, Tenn.
(C) Erika Goldring 2007 - All Rights Reserved.
/
APT
Ben Harper performs live for (((artists den))) at Bonnaroo Music Festival June 16, 2007, in Manchester, Tenn.

Premieres Friday, July 10, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the KPBS+ app)

One of music’s most innovative modern bluesmen, Ben Harper has also grown into one of its most dynamic live performers. A native of Pomona, California, Harper first hit the stage as an adolescent troubadour and – bolstered by his band, the Innocent Criminals – he is now considered among his generation’s essential voices.

Fifty thousand fans dancing in the sunshine of Manchester, Tennessee cheered on funk/folk superstar Ben Harper during his main-stage performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The largest featured in LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN, the concert took place on the 700-acre farm that for four days each year becomes the home of what is widely considered to be the premier American music festival.

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Fifty thousand fans in 2007 on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee cheered on funk/folk superstar Ben Harper during his main-stage performance at one of the original Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festivals. Ben arrived from his European arena tour and blew the doors down with his extraordinary songs.

EPISODE SONG LIST:

  • With My Own Two Hands
  • Steal My Kisses
  • Ground on Down
  • Forgiven
  • Diamonds on the Inside
  • Tomorrow Is A Long Time
  • Diamonds On The Inside (Reprise)
  • Don’t Take That Attitude to Your Grave
  • Please Don’t Talk About Murder While I’m Eating
  • Waiting For You
  • Black Rain
  • Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
  • Better Way
Ben Harper performs live for (((artists den))) at Bonnaroo Music Festival June 16, 2007, in Manchester, Tenn.
(C) Erika Goldring 2007 - All Rights Reserved
/
APT
Ben Harper performs live for (((artists den))) at Bonnaroo Music Festival June 16, 2007, in Manchester, Tenn.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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