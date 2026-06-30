LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: Ben Harper
Premieres Friday, July 10, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the KPBS+ app)
One of music’s most innovative modern bluesmen, Ben Harper has also grown into one of its most dynamic live performers. A native of Pomona, California, Harper first hit the stage as an adolescent troubadour and – bolstered by his band, the Innocent Criminals – he is now considered among his generation’s essential voices.
Fifty thousand fans dancing in the sunshine of Manchester, Tennessee cheered on funk/folk superstar Ben Harper during his main-stage performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The largest featured in LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN, the concert took place on the 700-acre farm that for four days each year becomes the home of what is widely considered to be the premier American music festival.
EPISODE SONG LIST:
- With My Own Two Hands
- Steal My Kisses
- Ground on Down
- Forgiven
- Diamonds on the Inside
- Tomorrow Is A Long Time
- Diamonds On The Inside (Reprise)
- Don’t Take That Attitude to Your Grave
- Please Don’t Talk About Murder While I’m Eating
- Waiting For You
- Black Rain
- Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
- Better Way