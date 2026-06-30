LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: Ben Harper

Premieres Friday, July 10, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the KPBS+ app)

One of music’s most innovative modern bluesmen, Ben Harper has also grown into one of its most dynamic live performers. A native of Pomona, California, Harper first hit the stage as an adolescent troubadour and – bolstered by his band, the Innocent Criminals – he is now considered among his generation’s essential voices.

Fifty thousand fans dancing in the sunshine of Manchester, Tennessee cheered on funk/folk superstar Ben Harper during his main-stage performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The largest featured in LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN, the concert took place on the 700-acre farm that for four days each year becomes the home of what is widely considered to be the premier American music festival.

Fifty thousand fans in 2007 on a farm in Manchester, Tennessee cheered on funk/folk superstar Ben Harper during his main-stage performance at one of the original Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festivals. Ben arrived from his European arena tour and blew the doors down with his extraordinary songs.

EPISODE SONG LIST:



With My Own Two Hands

Steal My Kisses

Ground on Down

Forgiven

Diamonds on the Inside

Tomorrow Is A Long Time

Diamonds On The Inside (Reprise)

Don’t Take That Attitude to Your Grave

Please Don’t Talk About Murder While I’m Eating

Waiting For You

Black Rain

Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

Better Way