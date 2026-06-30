Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

PBS News Presents: Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM PDT
The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University features exhibits dedicated to one of New Jersey’s most famous sons while also exploring the broader story of American music. Geoff Bennett met with "The Boss" to discuss the center, his musical legacy, and how the outspoken artist is approaching this moment in civic life. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, July 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The thirty-minute special will be hosted by PBS News Hour co-anchor and co-managing editor Geoff Bennett and focuses on Bruce Springsteen's storied career, his impact on American music, and the opening of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

The special will include an extended look at Bennett's recent interview with Springsteen that aired on PBS News Hour as well as conversations with Bob Sanelli, the former executive director of the Grammy Museum and founding executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, and Jon Landau, Springsteen's longtime manager and producer, on the role music plays in telling the American story as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News