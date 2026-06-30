PBS News Presents: Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song

Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, July 3, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + 11 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

The thirty-minute special will be hosted by PBS News Hour co-anchor and co-managing editor Geoff Bennett and focuses on Bruce Springsteen's storied career, his impact on American music, and the opening of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

The special will include an extended look at Bennett's recent interview with Springsteen that aired on PBS News Hour as well as conversations with Bob Sanelli, the former executive director of the Grammy Museum and founding executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, and Jon Landau, Springsteen's longtime manager and producer, on the role music plays in telling the American story as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

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