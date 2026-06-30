Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

The Everglades is unlike any other place on Earth – a vast, shimmering river of grass, alive with mystery, beauty and resilience. "The Everglades: A Symphony of Life" reimagines the story of this fragile ecosystem, brought to life through music, imagery and the voices of those who live and work there.

With sweeping cinematography and stirring music performed by New World Symphony, this hour-long documentary is an orchestral meditation on the balance of nature, humanity’s impact and the shared hope for renewal.

The Everglades is unlike any place on Earth — a vast river of grass flowing through South Florida, alive with wildlife, culture, and fragile beauty. The Everglades: A Symphony of Life reimagines this extraordinary ecosystem through breathtaking cinematography, powerful storytelling, and stirring music performed by the New World Symphony.

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South Florida PBS Everglades

Credits: Director/Executive Producers: Mike Gehman & Patrick Greene. Director of Photography: Samuel Legrys, Patrick Greene, Keon Abbott. Editor: Mike Gehman. Presented by South Florida PBS. Distributed by American Public Television

