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INDEPENDENT LENS: Flood

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM PDT
Katy and Marvin hike in San Bernardino, Calif.
Spencer Worthley
/
INDEPENDENT LENS / PBS
Katy and Marvin hike in San Bernardino, Calif.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, July 13, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

“Flood,” a deeply personal documentary by filmmaker Katy Scoggin, premieres on INDEPENDENT LENS. The film chronicles Scoggin’s journey back to her evangelical roots, as she navigates a strained relationship with her father, Marvin, and discovers a path to mutual understanding amid their starkly different beliefs.

When filmmaker Katy Scoggin turns her camera on her estranged father, their differences—and similarities—come into focus. As she films and they travel across the country together, their conversations reveal humor, vulnerability, and a path toward understanding across divides.

Through raw, candid conversations about faith, family, and identity, “Flood” offers a seat at the family table through vérité filmmaking as patriarch Marvin, a devout evangelical Christian, and Katy, a filmmaker grappling with her own spiritual and philosophical journey, both explore their differing views on topics such as creation, marriage, and the afterlife.

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Scoggin Family photo album
Katy Scoggin
/
INDEPENDENT LENS
Scoggin Family photo album

Scoggin’s process began while working on a screenplay about their relationship, but after struggling to find the dialogue, she decided to pack her camera and return home to the Inland Empire of Southern California, where her parents had settled as full-time missionaries before she was born.

Katy Scoggin
INDEPENDENT LENS
/
PBS
Katy Scoggin

While teaching his fourth-grade class, Marvin being affable, charismatic, and beloved; at home, he appears isolated as the sole evangelical left in the family. His wife has shifted to a progressive church, and his younger daughter is raising her own children to push back against orthodoxy. Yet, the family strives to remain closely knit as they prepare for a cross-country move.

Peggy and Marvin prep for the move.
Katy Scoggin
/
INDEPENDENT LENS
Peggy and Marvin prep for the move.

As the camera rolls, father and daughter come together, surmounting divides with listening, empathy, humor, and creativity. In the end, as Katy realizes that she can turn away from her father’s beliefs without turning away from him.

Andrew in his natural habitat.
Katy Scoggin
/
INDEPENDENT LENS
Andrew in his natural habitat.

Scoggin’s previous documentary feature work includes credits as coproducer and cinematographer on Laura Poitras's Oscar-winning "Citizenfour" and Cannes Directors Fortnight premiere "Risk.". Poitras serves as executive producer on “Flood,” Scoggin’s feature directorial debut.

Fossil hunting in the Niobrara Chalk of western Kansas.
Katy Scoggin
/
INDEPENDENT LENS
Fossil hunting in the Niobrara Chalk of western Kansas.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Credits: Katy Scoggin, Director/Producer. Will Lennon, Producer. Executive Producers: Carrie Lozano, Lois Vossen, Royd Chung, Laura Poitras , Adam Blackman, Nico Oppe.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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