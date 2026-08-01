MOVEABLE FEAST: Asian Cuisine In San Diego

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This week on MOVEABLE FEAST, we’re in San Diego celebrating the rich tapestry of Asian communities that call this seaside city home. Chefs Phillip Esteban, David Sim, and Holly Haines introduce host Alex Thomopoulos to all the incredible bounty the ocean and local farms have to offer, creating dishes with their own colorful spin on Asian cuisine. At the Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, the table is set for a bright and bold Asian-inspired feast.

Your web browser is not supported Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season three, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

About The Series: Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season 3, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

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