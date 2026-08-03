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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT
Nick Dawes (right) appraises a Mougin Frères pottery vase, ca. 1930, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Nick Dawes (right) appraises a Mougin Frères pottery vase, ca. 1930, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is back in Baltimore! Watch "Maryland Zoo, Hour 2," airing Monday at 8/7C.

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Grant Zahajko (right) appraises 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Grant Zahajko (right) appraises 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, a ring collection, ca. 1970 and a 1967 Ram Kumar oil painting. Can you guess the top $180,000 treasure?

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Kevin Zavian (left) appraises a ring collection, ca. 1970, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Kevin Zavian (left) appraises a ring collection, ca. 1970, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 2" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Waterhouse (left) appraises a Chinese jade-mounted mirror with fitted boz, ca. 1920, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Waterhouse (left) appraises a Chinese jade-mounted mirror with fitted boz, ca. 1920, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook / Instagram / X / TikTok

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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