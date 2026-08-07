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GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Chopin's Polish Heart

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:36 AM PDT
This story was published more than 1 year ago.
Host Scott Yoo and Pianist Jan Lisiecki.
Arcos Film + Music LLC
/
PBS
Host Scott Yoo and Pianist Jan Lisiecki.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Follow Scott Yoo and pianist Jan Lisiecki as they explore Chopin’s life, his Polish roots, and his journey to Paris taking a closer look at the composer's musical evolution and his deep connection to his homeland while living in France.

Explore the life and works of famed polish composer Frédéric Chopin in this clip from the first episode of Now Hear This Season 6, Now Hear This "Chopin's Polish Heart."

About NOW HEAR THIS Season 6: Scott Yoo, conductor and artistic director of the Mexico City Philharmonic, returns with the sixth season of the critically acclaimed series NOW HEAR THIS to examine the musical inspirations of Frédéric Chopin, Luigi Boccherini, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Agustín Barrios.

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Journey to Poland to understand Chopin's Polish heart, head to Spain to enjoy Boccherini's night music, explore the legacy of Rachmaninoff and then learn how Barrios emerged as the greatest guitar composer of the 20th century.

All these composers are expats or exiles, their music shaped by nostalgia for a homeland they couldn’t return to, and new friendships, ideas and opportunities in new places. Their careers were marked by loss and longing, but ultimately renewal and redemption.

Pianist Jan Lisiecki and host Scott Yoo.
Arcos Film + Music LLC
/
PBS
Pianist Jan Lisiecki and host Scott Yoo.

Yoo visits Poland, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, France, Switzerland, Mexico and more to explore the the musical evolution of these artists and play the compositions that solidified their musical legacy.

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: "Chopin's Polish Heart" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Pianist Jan Lisiecki and host Scott Yoo.
Arcos Film + Music LLC
/
PBS
Pianist Jan Lisiecki and host Scott Yoo.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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