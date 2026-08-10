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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Sudanese Civil War + Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative + AI in the classroom

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:34 PM PDT
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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY
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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art

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UNICEF Sudan Country Director Sheldon Yett and Professor Khalid Mustafa Medani discuss the ongoing violence in the Sudanese civil war.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative on Ma's upcoming concert, reflecting on 250 years of the American experiment.

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New York Times tech reporter Natasha Singer shares her reporting on how schools are handling AI in the classroom.

UNICEF Sudan Country Director Sheldon Yett and Professor Khalid Mustafa Medani discuss the ongoing violence in the Sudanese civil war. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative on Ma's upcoming concert, reflecting on 250 years of the American experiment. New York Times tech reporter Natasha Singer shares her reporting on how schools are handling AI in the classroom.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Natasha Singer, NYT technology reporter has been following the use of AI in the classroom — particularly the way American schools are rushing to adopt chatbots that were once banned. And while tech companies have been making assurances about AI to educators, parents and teachers remain concerned about the lack of guardrails. Singer discusses the problem of balancing "AI literacy" with safety.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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