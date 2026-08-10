AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Sudanese Civil War + Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative + AI in the classroom

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UNICEF Sudan Country Director Sheldon Yett and Professor Khalid Mustafa Medani discuss the ongoing violence in the Sudanese civil war.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative on Ma's upcoming concert, reflecting on 250 years of the American experiment.

New York Times tech reporter Natasha Singer shares her reporting on how schools are handling AI in the classroom.

UNICEF Sudan Country Director Sheldon Yett and Professor Khalid Mustafa Medani discuss the ongoing violence in the Sudanese civil war. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative on Ma's upcoming concert, reflecting on 250 years of the American experiment. New York Times tech reporter Natasha Singer shares her reporting on how schools are handling AI in the classroom.

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