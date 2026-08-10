Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories from World War II

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Two friends, connected by family histories on opposite sides of World War II, set out to explore the lasting trauma of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. While Japanese hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) endure lifelong health complications and psychological scars, American atomic veterans who witnessed the bombings' aftermath also struggle with radiation-related illnesses and PTSD.

Your web browser is not supported Through deeply personal encounters with the last remaining American atomic veterans, Japanese survivors, and experts, "Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories From WWII" unearths the human impact of nuclear warfare, one that extends across generations and national borders. As the last witnesses near the end of their lives, their voices urge us to confront the true cost of nuclear war to avoid history repeating

For decades, these stories have been buried in silence and shame. Through deeply personal encounters with the last remaining American atomic veterans, Japanese survivors, and experts, "Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories From WWII" unearths the human impact of nuclear warfare, one that extends across generations and national borders.

Beatrice Becette for Blue Chalk Media / APT Karin Tanabe, Victoria Kelly. "Atomic Echoes"

As the last witnesses near the end of their lives, their voices urge us to confront the true cost of nuclear war to avoid history repeating

Beatrice Becette for Blue Chalk Media / APT Veteran Michas Ohnstad with Karin Tanabe and Victoria Kelly in "Atomic Echoes"

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Chris Janjic for Blue Chalk Media / APT "Atomic Echoes" Veteran Archie Moczygemba

Credits: KCTS/Cascade Public Media / APT