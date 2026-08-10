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Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories from World War II

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 10, 2026 at 1:45 PM PDT
Atomic Echoes. Karin Tanabe, Victoria Kelly and Yuki Yonezawa.
Daishi Kusunoki for Blue Chalk Media
/
APT
Atomic Echoes. Karin Tanabe, Victoria Kelly and Yuki Yonezawa.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Two friends, connected by family histories on opposite sides of World War II, set out to explore the lasting trauma of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. While Japanese hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) endure lifelong health complications and psychological scars, American atomic veterans who witnessed the bombings' aftermath also struggle with radiation-related illnesses and PTSD.

Through deeply personal encounters with the last remaining American atomic veterans, Japanese survivors, and experts, "Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories From WWII" unearths the human impact of nuclear warfare, one that extends across generations and national borders. As the last witnesses near the end of their lives, their voices urge us to confront the true cost of nuclear war to avoid history repeating

For decades, these stories have been buried in silence and shame. Through deeply personal encounters with the last remaining American atomic veterans, Japanese survivors, and experts, "Atomic Echoes: Untold Stories From WWII" unearths the human impact of nuclear warfare, one that extends across generations and national borders.

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Karin Tanabe, Victoria Kelly. "Atomic Echoes"
Beatrice Becette for Blue Chalk Media
/
APT
Karin Tanabe, Victoria Kelly. "Atomic Echoes"

As the last witnesses near the end of their lives, their voices urge us to confront the true cost of nuclear war to avoid history repeating

Veteran Michas Ohnstad with Karin Tanabe and Victoria Kelly in "Atomic Echoes"
Beatrice Becette for Blue Chalk Media
/
APT
Veteran Michas Ohnstad with Karin Tanabe and Victoria Kelly in "Atomic Echoes"

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"Atomic Echoes" Veteran Archie Moczygemba
Chris Janjic for Blue Chalk Media
/
APT
"Atomic Echoes" Veteran Archie Moczygemba

Credits: KCTS/Cascade Public Media / APT

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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