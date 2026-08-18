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Over the course of his life, Dick Van Dyke has dazzled audiences in many iconic works, from his Broadway debut in "Bye Bye Birdie" to his sitcom THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW and his silver screen performances in such beloved films as "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Along the way, he has influenced many of today’s entertainers and his performances have stood the test of time. Discover the career of the Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winning star and hear how he continues to inspire the biggest acts in show business in AMERICAN MASTERS "Starring Dick Van Dyke." The film premieres ahead of Van Dyke’s 100th birthday on December 13.

Ten performances that defined Dick Van Dyke’s career

Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. Known for iconic roles in "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and his classic CBS sitcom, he has delighted audiences on screen and stage for eight decades.

The film chronicles the star’s career over eight decades, beginning with his stint as a radio DJ and slapstick nightclub act and through his breakthrough television gigs and movie roles. In addition to his memorable work, the documentary features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new, exclusive interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien, Martin Short and more. Also featured are archival interviews with Van Dyke’s former costars and colleagues, including Walter Cronkite, Sheldon Leonard, Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore and Carl Reiner.

Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore had such great on-screen chemistry that they reunited for a variety special in 1969 called "Dick Van Dyke and the Other Woman." The success of this special led CBS to offer Mary Tyler Moore her own show, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Filmmaker Quote:

“Dick Van Dyke is a national treasure,” says filmmaker John Scheinfeld. “It’s been an absolute joy to come to work every day on a documentary that can be seen for free on PBS across the entire country in advance of his 100th birthday. Dick is unique in entertainment history, and so is this film.”

Conan O’Brien recounts having Dick Van Dyke on his talk show. It’s a dream come true for Conan when they dance together, and he recalls meeting him as an "out-of-body experience."

Van Dyke was born in 1925 in West Plains, Missouri and grew up in Danville, Illinois, where he participated in choir and drama club as a high school student. While he was a local radio DJ in Danville, Van Dyke formed a comedy duo with Phil Erickson called The Merry Mutes. They toured the nightclub circuit across America until Van Dyke launched his television career with various gigs around the country, including THE CBS MORNING SHOW, which he co-anchored with revered journalist Walter Cronkite.

On May 31st, 1964, Dick Van Dyke delivered a speech on race relations before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s address at the Religious Witness for Human Dignity event in Los Angeles.

During those early days, Van Dyke experienced both high and low points, but finally hit the big time with a successful run as Albert Peterson in the Broadway production of "Bye Bye Birdie." However, believing that he wouldn’t be able to support his growing family with a career on the stage, Van Dyke kept searching for the ideal television vehicle to utilize his talents.

In 1961, he landed his own sitcom, THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW, which also starred comedy legend Mary Tyler Moore. He continued his Hollywood success in beloved classics such as the film adaptation of "Bye Bye Birdie," "Mary Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Hear the origin story of one of television's most iconic opening credits and why an alternate version was filmed.

Since then, Van Dyke has continued to reinvent himself in countless film and television roles, in both comedy and drama, including the lead role in the mystery series DIAGNOSIS: MURDER. He has won 6 Emmys (the most recent in 2024), one Grammy and one Tony Award. Ahead of his 100th birthday, "Starring Dick Van Dyke" honors Van Dyke’s extraordinary career and how he became a star in nearly every form of mass entertainment.

Larry Mathews, who played Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore's son Ritchie Petrie in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," discovered a trove of home movies his father shot while Mathews was on set.

The filmmaker behind "Starring Dick Van Dyke" is John Scheinfeld, whose previous work includes writing, producing and directing the AMERICAN MASTERS film "This Is...Bob Hope," as well as theatrical documentaries "The U.S. vs. John Lennon," "Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary," "The Happy Days of Garry Marshall" and "What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears?."

In this 1960 episode from the unreleased show "Dick Van Dyke Tells A Story," Dick showcases his physical comedy strengths with a short story.

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Credits: A production of Crew Neck Productions and Copper Beeches in association with American Masters Pictures and The Television Academy Foundation. Written, Produced and Directed by John Scheinfeld. The Producer is Ned Nalle and the film is produced by Dave Harding. Peter S. Lynch II is Editor and Co-Producer. Executive Producers are James Sears Bryant and Michael Kantor.