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Lucy Lawless (XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS, PARKS AND RECREATION) stars in this contemporary Australian detective drama as retired cop Alexa Crowe. With her old boss regularly asking for her insight on cold cases and a young police data-analyst eager to be mentored—whether Alexa wants to or not—Alexa can't seem to stop solving crime.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode #301 - "It Takes Two" - When Alexa investigates the death of a young teacher at a tango club, it's not clear who is leading them in a dangerous dance to discover the truth.

Credit: Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 1

Episode #302 - "Nothing Concrete" - Truth is stranger than fiction when a crime novelist is found dead, encased in a public sculpture.

Credit: Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT My Life is Murder_Season 3, Episode 2

Episode #303 - "Bloodlines" - Alexa is determined to prove the innocence of a champion thoroughbred blamed for the death of his handler at a successful horse-breeding stud.

Credit: Matt Klitscher / AcornTV MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 3

Episode #304 - "The Village" - Alexa investigates a death at an upscale retirement village where a quiet life is the last thing the residents want, and where her brother's involvement with the victims feels too close to home.

Credit: Matt Klitscher/AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 4

Episode #305 - "Silent Lights" - When Christmas lights aficionado Paddy falls from his roof, Alexa finds herself unravelling a mystery as tangled as Paddy's beloved lights.

Credit: Geoffrey Short / AcornTV MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 5

Episode #306 - "Bride to Bee" - When a bride dies from an allergic reaction to a bee sting on her wedding day, Alexa must discover whether this is just a tragic accident or a case where revenge is as sweet as honey.

Credit: Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 6

Episode #307 - "Breaking Bread" - Feuding celebrity bakers put Alexa through her paces when a man is found drowned with a rare flour in his lungs.

Credit: Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 7

Episode #308 - "Gaslight Sonata" - Alexa and Madison's investigations into the death of a music producer are complicated by the arrival at Alexa's door of a young girl with some huge news.

Credit: Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 8

Episode #309 - "Staying Mum" - When Alexa investigates the death of a popular male nanny, she discovers some pushy parents are more terrifying than most killers Alexa has met before.

Credit: Matt Klitscher/ AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 10

Episode #310 - "Killer Fashion" - The case of a young model's death backstage at a show sees Alexa facing off with a former supermodel as she investigates some killer fashion.

Matt Klitscher / AcornTV / APT MY LIFE IS MURDER Season 3, Episode 9

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Credits: Distributed by APT