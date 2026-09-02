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Jane Addams - Together We Rise: American Stories

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:31 PM PDT
Jane Addams
WTTW
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APT
Jane Addams

Watch Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Jane Addams, born into wealth and privilege, had been intrigued by social reform since a visit to a settlement house in London's impoverished East End. An inheritance made it possible for her to bring that concept to Chicago with the creation of Hull House.

Jane Addams, born into wealth and privilege, had been intrigued by social reform since a visit to a settlement house in London’s impoverished East End. An inheritance made it possible for her to bring that concept to Chicago with the creation of Hull House. Audio-narrated descriptions are available.

AMERICAN STORIES profiles this Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist and the cadre of indefatigable women who joined her to enrich the lives of thousands of immigrant women and children, inspiring others around the world to follow their lead.

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Jane Addams
WTTW
/
APT
Jane Addams

Presented by WTTW / Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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