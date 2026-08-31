Cooling trend on tap for San Diego area this week

A gradual cooling trend is in store for the San Diego area through the middle of this week, the National Weather Service said Sunday, with minor warming expected for the latter half of the week.

Highs along the coast are expected to be in the 70s this week, with overnight lows in the 60s. Inland valley highs will be in the mid-80s throughout the week, with overnight temperatures in the low 60s. Mountain highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows around 60 degrees. Deserts will be in the upper 90s for the highs, with overnight temperatures in the low 70s.

Night and morning coastal low clouds are expected most mornings this week, reaching into the western valleys at times. Increased high cloud cover continues to look likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but precipitation chances have decreased, according to the NWS.

"We're monitoring the potential for widespread precipitation over Labor Day Weekend, however there is high uncertainty in how the forecast will evolve," the NWS said. "While the National Hurricane Center has a 90% chance of this disturbance developing into a tropical cyclone off the coast of Mexico in the next seven days, it is far too early to tell what, if any, impacts we'll see locally."