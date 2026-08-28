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Military

Report: Navy preparing another San Diego carrier for a long Iran deployment

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:29 PM PDT
Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 28, 2026.
Seaman Mark Bergado/ U.S. Navy
/
Digital
Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 28, 2026.

Sailors on the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt and their families can expect the ship's upcoming Middle East deployment to last eight months, Navy leaders reportedly said this week.

The comments, from the Navy's top admiral and its top enlisted sailor, come as another San Diego carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, heads home from a nine-month deployment.

Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman spoke to reporters Wednesday in Hampton Roads, Va., USNI News reported.

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Caudle said he prefers these deployments don't go longer than seven months. Other carriers operating in Iran, such as the USS Gerald Ford and the Lincoln, had their deployments extended while already at sea.

That creates stress for families, he said.

Perryman said that's why the Navy is telling the crew of the Roosevelt to plan to be gone eight months.

On Aug. 6 in Coronado, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told families of Lincoln sailors the service was planning to have the Roosevelt relieve the Lincoln.

The Navy dispatched the Japan-based USS George Washington to the Middle East earlier this month after a series of reports of poor morale and conditions on the Lincoln.

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The Roosevelt will be relieving the Washington, according to USNI News.

The Lincoln is preparing for a port call in Pattaya, Thailand next week, Thai officials told reporters.

Neither leaders said exactly when the Roosevelt will leave San Diego. The ship spent most of the summer at sea participating in the multi-national Rim of the Pacific exercise.

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Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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