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WHO’S THE WE?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM PDT
Doug Pagitt and Ruben Pagitt at the beginning of their cross-country bike ride in San Diego.
KQED
/
Greater Things Foundation
Doug Pagitt and Ruben Pagitt at the beginning of their cross-country bike ride in San Diego.

Watch Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"WHO’S THE WE?" follows Doug Pagitt, a Minneapolis-based pastor and activist, as he leads a small group of riders on a 66-day bicycle journey tracing the length of the U.S.-Mexico border and the Gulf Coast toward St. Augustine, Florida.

We are proud to announce that a one-hour version of the "Who’s the We?" documentary will premiere on PBS stations nationwide, in August 2026.

Doug undertakes the journey to confront the stories many Christian conservatives have been told about the border and the people crossing it, and to learn firsthand what those narratives obscure.

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Doug Pagitt and the riders arrive at the Atlantic Ocean in St. Augustine, Florida
KQED
/
Greater Things Foundation
Doug Pagitt and the riders arrive at the Atlantic Ocean in St. Augustine, Florida

Along the way, the riders encounter migrants living in precarious conditions, volunteers and aid workers offering assistance and protesters who believe the country is under attack, exposing competing narratives about danger, fear, faith and nationhood. Set against the stark beauty of the borderlands and the long roads that bind the nation together, the film asks not only how borders are enforced, but how belonging is defined.

Doug Pagitt and Mario Andreoni celebrate at the end of their cross-country bike ride.
KQED
/
Greater Things Foundation
Doug Pagitt and Mario Andreoni celebrate at the end of their cross-country bike ride.

Presented by KQED/ Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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