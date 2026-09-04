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PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: From Dinosaurs to Cowboys

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:45 PM PDT
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE Season 15
APT
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE Season 15

Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV (also available on YouTube)

Pati begins in the city of Saltillo, going back to prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto, where scientists Regina González and Karina Lozano explain the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in Coahuila. Then she suits up for ranch life in a new cowboy outfit for a traditional cabrito lunch with Chef Juan Ramón Cardenas at his ranch.

Recipes:
Machacado con HuevoMachaca Egg Scramble
Apple Strudel Flower Puffs

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Pati begins in the city of Saltillo, going back to prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto, where scientists Regina González and Karina Lozano explain the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in Coahuila. Then she suits up for ranch life in a new cowboy outfit for a traditional cabrito lunch with Chef Juan Ramón Cardenas at his ranch.

ABOUT SEASON 15: Pati travels through Coahuila, experiencing life and food in the Mexican desert. From carne asada rituals to the wines of Spanish kings, she witnesses the delicate balance between earth and food. Pati’s journey ends at the Rio Grande, right below Texas, where she finds the same belief that guides her: food unites across borders. She brings Coahuila’s flavors to the kitchen to share with us.

Chef Pati Jinich
APT
Chef Pati Jinich

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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