NOVA: Egypt's Tombs of Amun

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026 at 9 p.m.on KPBS TV

An archaeological detective story opens a door into an extraordinary moment in the story of Ancient Egypt, as the discovery of a long-lost cemetery not far from King Tut’s tomb shines a light on an often-overlooked Egyptian kingdom.

About 2,700 years ago, kings from Nubia – present day Sudan – conquered Egypt, and during their reigns, shifted the status of Egyptian women. Archaeologists and historians reveal how the ascent of The God’s Wife of Amun lifted some women to the highest echelons of religious, political, and financial power in the ancient Egyptian empire.

Follow archaeologists as they discover a long lost ancient cemetery in Egypt’s sacred desert. Treasures emerge unlike anything seen by the team, revealing details of a unique period, when women had extraordinary power.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Egypts Tombs of Amun" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

NOVA l PBS on Facebook / Instagram