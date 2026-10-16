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FRONTLINE: Haiti Deportation Crisis

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 16, 2026 at 1:18 PM PDT
The Trump administration ended Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who had fled violence and upheaval, saying that Haiti was now safe enough for them to return home. What is the reality in Haiti? The documentary offers a rare, up-close look at the impact of gang violence, the efforts to combat it, and the rising fears among Haitians in the U.S. of being deported.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S. Reporting in Haiti and the U.S. as the Trump administration ends legal protections and begins deporting Haitians back to a country mired in hunger and violence.

The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Steven Bognar/FRONTLINE (PBS)
/
GBH
The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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