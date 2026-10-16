FRONTLINE: Haiti Deportation Crisis

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S. Reporting in Haiti and the U.S. as the Trump administration ends legal protections and begins deporting Haitians back to a country mired in hunger and violence.

Steven Bognar/FRONTLINE (PBS) / GBH The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.

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