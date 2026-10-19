SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Raising Lady Liberty

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

With unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how two countries came together to produce one of history's greatest monuments.

She has stood at the entrance to the New York City harbor for nearly 150 years, welcoming millions who have come to start new lives. The Statue of Liberty is an enduring symbol of freedom and a metaphor for the American dream. With unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how France and the United States came together to produce one of history's greatest monuments.

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© GEDEON Programmes / ARTE France / PBS Reenactment of the construction of the Statue of Liberty in France.