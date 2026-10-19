SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Raising Lady Liberty
Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV
With unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how two countries came together to produce one of history's greatest monuments.
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