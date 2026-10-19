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SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Raising Lady Liberty

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 19, 2026 at 9:25 AM PDT
Reenactment of the construction of the Statue of Liberty in France.
© GEDEON Programmes / ARTE France
/
PBS
Reenactment of the construction of the Statue of Liberty in France.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

With unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how two countries came together to produce one of history's greatest monuments.

She has stood at the entrance to the New York City harbor for nearly 150 years, welcoming millions who have come to start new lives. The Statue of Liberty is an enduring symbol of freedom and a metaphor for the American dream. With unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how France and the United States came together to produce one of history's greatest monuments.

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Reenactment of the construction of the Statue of Liberty in France.
© GEDEON Programmes / ARTE France
/
PBS
Reenactment of the construction of the Statue of Liberty in France.
The Statue of Liberty in present-day New York City. Combined, the statue and pedestal may have cost between $300,000 to $600,000 when they were constructed, equating to roughly $17-22 million today.
© GEDEON Programmes / ARTE France
/
PBS
The Statue of Liberty in present-day New York City. Combined, the statue and pedestal may have cost between $300,000 to $600,000 when they were constructed, equating to roughly $17-22 million today.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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