PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA: Season 2

Premieres Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Join chef Pati Jinich as she continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway through the Western United States from Montana and Wyoming to Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona to the Mexico border. From ranching towns to desert borderlands, she connects with people whose traditions and dreams reflect the many threads that make up this country. Through food, culture, and personal connection, Pati continues to explore what unites the Americas.

Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway through the Western United States from Montana and Wyoming to Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to the Mexico border. From ranching towns to desert borderlands, she connects with people whose traditions and dreams reflect the many threads that make up this country.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Montana & Wyoming - Small Acts, Wide Ripples" airs Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.

Episode 2: "New Mexico & Colorado - Life Along the Rio" airs Monday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m on KPBS TV - Pati journeys from Denver's jazz-filled Five Points south into the New Mexico desert. Along the way, she picks up the Rio Grande near its source and follows it down. She finds music, farming, adobe building, and traditions that outlasted centuries.

Episode 3: "Arizona - Abundance in the Desert" airs Monday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Pati travels through Arizona's Sonoran Desert. She finds Chinese chorizo, desert noir music, street poetry, and a baseball team drawn from tribes across the country. Together they reveal a desert defined not by scarcity, but by abundance.

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