NATURE: Humanlike: The Chimps of Fongoli

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

See how the chimpanzees in Fongoli, Senegal have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their extreme Saharan environment. A 25-year study uncovers chimps hunting with spears, sheltering in caves, digging wells and reading fire.

See how the chimpanzees in Fongoli, Senegal have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their extreme Saharan environment. A 25-year study uncovers chimps hunting with spears, sheltering in caves, digging wells and reading fire.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Hugh Campbell / Courtesy of Passion Planet and The WNET Group / PBS A young orphan chimpanzee, Toto, looks up at Dondo "Johnny" Kanté while he feeds him with a bottle of milk. Chimpanzee Conservation Center, Upper Niger National Park.

Andrew Nixon / Courtesy of Passion Planet and The WNET Group A chimpanzee crosses the open, dry and ash-covered ground of Fongoli, Senegal.

NATURE brings the beauty and wonder of the natural world into your home, becoming in the process the benchmark for natural history programs.