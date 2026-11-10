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NATURE: Humanlike: The Chimps of Fongoli

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:37 AM PST
A baby chimpanzee, only a few months old, greets one of the other young chimpanzees in the Fongoli troop.
Benjamin Sadd / Courtesy of Passion Planet and The WNET Group
/
PBS
A baby chimpanzee, only a few months old, greets one of the other young chimpanzees in the Fongoli troop.

Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

See how the chimpanzees in Fongoli, Senegal have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their extreme Saharan environment. A 25-year study uncovers chimps hunting with spears, sheltering in caves, digging wells and reading fire.

See how the chimpanzees in Fongoli, Senegal have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their extreme Saharan environment. A 25-year study uncovers chimps hunting with spears, sheltering in caves, digging wells and reading fire.

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A young orphan chimpanzee, Toto, looks up at Dondo "Johnny" Kanté while he feeds him with a bottle of milk. Chimpanzee Conservation Center, Upper Niger National Park.
Hugh Campbell / Courtesy of Passion Planet and The WNET Group
/
PBS
A young orphan chimpanzee, Toto, looks up at Dondo "Johnny" Kanté while he feeds him with a bottle of milk. Chimpanzee Conservation Center, Upper Niger National Park.
A chimpanzee crosses the open, dry and ash-covered ground of Fongoli, Senegal.
Andrew Nixon / Courtesy of Passion Planet and The WNET Group
A chimpanzee crosses the open, dry and ash-covered ground of Fongoli, Senegal.

NATURE brings the beauty and wonder of the natural world into your home, becoming in the process the benchmark for natural history programs.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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