Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

We Chose to Go to The Moon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:09 AM PST
Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the Moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible.
Nina Westervelt
Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the Moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible.

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the Moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible. Featuring iconic music from the 1960s and ’70s performed by Broadway stars and a live orchestra, alongside rare archival imagery and historic flags, this living documentary brings the Space Race vividly to life.

Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible. Featuring iconic music from the 1960s and ’70s performed by Broadway stars and a live orchestra, alongside rare archival imagery and historic flags, this living documentary brings the Space Race vividly to life.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Featuring (left to right) Claybourne Elder, Joy Woods, Skylar Astin, John Monsky, Elizabeth Gillies, Brent Comer and Taylor Louderman in "We Chose to Go to The Moon"
CH1CT124
Featuring (left to right) Claybourne Elder, Joy Woods, Skylar Astin, John Monsky, Elizabeth Gillies, Brent Comer and Taylor Louderman in "We Chose to Go to The Moon"
Featuring Joy Woods in "We Chose to Go to The Moon"
Fadi Kheir
/
CH1CT124
Featuring Joy Woods in "We Chose to Go to The Moon"

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News