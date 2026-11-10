Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the Moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible. Featuring iconic music from the 1960s and ’70s performed by Broadway stars and a live orchestra, alongside rare archival imagery and historic flags, this living documentary brings the Space Race vividly to life.

Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible. Featuring iconic music from the 1960s and ’70s performed by Broadway stars and a live orchestra, alongside rare archival imagery and historic flags, this living documentary brings the Space Race vividly to life.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

CH1CT124 Featuring (left to right) Claybourne Elder, Joy Woods, Skylar Astin, John Monsky, Elizabeth Gillies, Brent Comer and Taylor Louderman in "We Chose to Go to The Moon"