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Arts & Culture

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Indianapolis

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 6, 2016 at 8:55 AM PDT
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for WGBH
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg

Watch Monday, Sept. 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Travel back 15 years to learn the current values for previously appraised finds. Highlights include an autographed electric guitar, a Little Orphan Annie dress, ca. 1930, and a 1913 N.C. Wyeth painting. Which item values fell and which ones soared?

Check out all of the Snapshots in Vintage Indianapolis

About The Series: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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