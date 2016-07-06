ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Indianapolis

Watch Monday, Sept. 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Travel back 15 years to learn the current values for previously appraised finds. Highlights include an autographed electric guitar, a Little Orphan Annie dress, ca. 1930, and a 1913 N.C. Wyeth painting. Which item values fell and which ones soared?

Check out all of the Snapshots in Vintage Indianapolis

About The Series: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

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