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Military

USS Abraham Lincoln strike group sees 8 suicide attempts during deployment

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:39 PM PDT
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) sails behind the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), June 27, 2026. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East.
U.S. Navy
Guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., one of the ships that makes up the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group, sails behind the aircraft carrier on June 27, 2026.

Eight service members attached to the USS Abraham Lincoln's battle group attempted suicide during their ongoing 10-month deployment, the acting Navy secretary said Tuesday.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao disclosed the number in a letter to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. According to the letter, which was first published by CNN, Gillibrand had sent several questions to the secretary about conditions on the Lincoln.

The San Diego-based aircraft carrier left its berth at Naval Air Station North Island for deployment in November.

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Its battle group includes other Navy ships, including the Hawaii-based guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr.

The San Diego-based destroyer USS Spruance, which left San Diego with the Lincoln, was attached to its battle group but is now operating independently in the Middle East.

The Lincoln and its crew spent most of the last year in the Middle East conducting operations in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The ship spent a record 264 consecutive days at sea before visiting Thailand this month.

Democratic politicians raised concerns about conditions on the ship after a series of reports about poor morale, bad food and a sailor jumping overboard.

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In the letter, Cao confirmed reports that one sailor attempted to jump overboard in April and that another did jump overboard in August.

Both were transferred off the ship, Cao said in the letter.

The Lincoln was recently in port in Guam, according to the Navy. It is expected back in San Diego within weeks.

According to CNN, the eight suicide attempts are roughly in line with the Navy's statistics from 2024 — the most recent year for which Pentagon data is available.

Service members face suicide risk regardless of deployment status — since 2018 it's been the leading cause of death among those on active duty, according to the Pentagon.

The consensus among experts is that support and treatment are effective in helping most people with thoughts of suicide.

Help is available at the 24-hour suicide lifeline by dialing 988.

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Military Mental HealthMilitary LifePublic MattersNational Politics
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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