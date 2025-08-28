San Diego weekend arts events: Civic gardens, queer comedy, circus trains and a summer market

Visual arts | Music | Theater and Comedy| Family and Festivals | Dance

Visual art

Esteban Cabeza de Baca and Heidi Howard: 'Visions for Civic Gardens'

Two artists explore and reimagine public gardens and community green spaces in San Diego — then and now — in a new dual exhibit at Two Rooms in La Jolla. The show features brightly colored portraitures and landscapes displayed side by side on a seemingly endless supply of 8-by-8 inch canvases, and several sculptures. On view through Oct. 4.

The exhibit kicks off with a 6 p.m. artist talk at the nearby Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, where Cabeza de Baca's work, "Long Lost Relationship" is also on view. The free opening reception follows at Two Rooms — a short drive away.

Courtesy of Two Rooms Esteban Cabeza de Baca and Heidi Howard's "Visions for Civic Gardens" exhibition is shown installed at Two Rooms Gallery in La Jolla in an undated photo.

Artist talk: 6-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 | Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | $5-$15 | MORE INFO

Reception: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 | Two Rooms Gallery, 5560 La Jolla Blvd. Floor 2, Suite D | Free | MORE INFO

Ramses Noriega: 'Fragmentos Del Barrio'

The Chicano Park Museum opens a new 60-year retrospective of work by Ramses Noriega, a prominent Chicano Art Movement artist, activist and scholar. The exhibition is curated by Rafael Barrientos Martínez and includes paintings, political posters and more. The opening reception work will be on view through February 2026.

Reception: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 | Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center, 1960 National Ave., Barrio Logan | Free with RSVP | MORE INFO

Marisol Rendón: 'Tapando el Sol con un Dedo (Covering the Sun with One Finger)'

The always-free Timken Museum in Balboa Park hosted local artist Marisol Rendón for a summer residency. Her work, inspired by devotional paintings in the Timken's collections (with plenty of halos), includes several "glory"-inspired works using the mezzotint process. Mezzotint is a meticulous printmaking method involving a rocker tool, etching lines back and forth on copper sheeting, then applying ink to capture the print. The finished works are on view at the museum for just a few more weeks — extended from the original closing date this weekend.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday | Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Music

SDTJ Jazz Festival Pre-Party with Charlie Chavez y su Afrotruko

This free jazz performance at Quartyard celebrates the upcoming San Diego-Tijuana Jazz Festival, which runs Oct. 2-5. Charlie Chavez y su Afrotruko performs their blend of jazz and Latin soul.

5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 | Quartyard, 1301 Market St., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

August Songwriter Sanctuary: Lexi Pulido, Claire King and Hailey Wetzel

This month's edition of Songwriter Sanctuary features Lexi Pulido, Claire King and Hailey Wetzel. Pulido is known for her work in experimental jazz group Kilikili as well as Baby Bushka. Wetzel and King are also mutlifaceted indie performers inspired by jazz. The showcase is hosted by local music icon Jeff Berkley in a serene sanctuary space.

<a href="https://kilikili.bandcamp.com/track/32" data-cms-ai="0">32 by Kilikili</a>

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 | Normal Heights United Church, 4650 Mansfield St., Normal Heights | $10 suggested donation | MORE INFO

Música en la Plaza: B-Side Players

B-Side Players have been performing their blend of rock, funk, Latin, jazz and hip-hop in San Diego since the early 1990s, and they’re still releasing new music, including their latest single, "Make It Through."

The group will perform as part of California Center for the Arts, Escondido's free Música en la Plaza series in its outdoor plaza space.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 | California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free (general admission) or $30 (assigned bistro seating) | MORE INFO

Jazz at the Creek 2025

Mountain View's 14th annual Jazz at the Creek brings two days of concerts to the Educational Cultural Complex's grassy outdoor space, featuring soul, jazz and gospel acts. Saturday's lineup includes R&B tribute act Durti-Ryce featuring Deron, Darryl William, David P. Stevens and Erisa Nicole. Sunday features saxophonist Gerald Albright, Rebecca Jade, The Group Fire and Brittney Spaulding.

1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 30-31 | Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd., Mountain View | $55+ | MORE INFO

Chuck Koton San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos is shown in an undated photo.

Gilbert Castellanos: A tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

More jazz! Local jazz trumpet icon Gilbert Castellanos performs two shows in honor of 1950s jazz combo Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. An all-star lineup of Joshua White, Ralph Moore, Mike Gurrola and Marvin Smith will join Castellanos on Lou Lou's newly iconic golden clamshell stage.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 | Lou Lou's Jungle Room, | $30-$42 | MORE INFO

Jacumbia Fest

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel teams up with local record label and producers Bad Vibes Good Friends for a one-night festival of Afro-Colombian music, featuring Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto, Romperayo, La Diabla (Tijuana) and more.

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 | Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel, 44500 Old Hwy 80, Jacumba Hot Springs | $33.85 | MORE INFO

Tchaikovsky Spectacular

This annual San Diego Symphony concert marks the traditional end-of-summer celebration of Tchaikovsky. This year’s program includes movements from "Eugene Onegin," the familiar overture-fantasy from "Romeo and Juliet" and "1812 Overture" — the latter punctuated by fireworks. If you don't want tickets, consider trying the public walking path around the Rady Shell.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown | $65+ | MORE INFO

Theater and Comedy

'Serving Laughs: A Queer Comedy Variety Show'

New Village Arts hosts an LGBTQ+ variety show featuring stand-up, drag, improv and more. Acts include comedian Taylor Spencer, Drag Grace Improv and others.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $15-$20 | MORE INFO

'Head Over Heels: The Musical'

It's closing weekend for Coronado Playhouse's production of "Head Over Heels," a musical created by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty, featuring music by the Go-Go's.

On stage through Aug. 31 | Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado |18+ | $27 | MORE INFO

Dance

Southern California Ballet: 'West End to Broadway'

This academy showcase features dozens of ballet performances inspired by musical theater. Dancers range in age and level, from beginners to advanced.

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 | California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | $36-$60 | MORE INFO

Family, festivals and more

Outside the Lens: Open House

Got young people or educators in your life interested in photography and media? Youth arts nonprofit Outside the Lens is hosting an open house Aug. 28 to share art, technology and leadership programming on Aug. 28.

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 | Outside the Lens WonderLab, 125 14th St., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

'Step Right Up: The History of Circus Trains'

Currently on view at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum is an exhibit celebrating circus trains, with a display of train cars that trace the history of the circus.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. On view through Nov. 17 | San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free-$20 | MORE INFO

Barona Band of Mission Indians: 53rd Annual Powwow

The Barona Band of Mission Indians will hold its annual Powwow at the Barona Resort & Casino, featuring gourd dancing, hand-drum contests, music, singing, food (including fry bread tacos) and a market of Indigenous art and handmade jewelry.

Friday through Sunday, Aug. 29-31 | Barona Sports Complex, 1095 Barona Rd., Lakeside | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Made Summer Market

Live music, food, crafts and — of course — shopping! The San Diego Made Summer Market takes over Liberty Station's NTC Park Field this weekend, featuring 120 local makers and creatives with art, household goods, gifts, jewelry, clothing and more.