Arts & Culture

San Diego weekend arts events: Community painting, Shua, Hugo Crosthwaite and printmaking

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
Detail of Brandon Eugene Secrest's "Threshold" installation is shown at Bread & Salt in an undated photo.
Courtesy of Bread & Salt
Detail of Brandon Eugene Secrest's installation "Threshold" is shown at Bread & Salt in an undated photo.
Visual art

Brandon Eugene Secrest: 'Threshold' 

Installation artist Brandon Eugene Secrest, an Impact Artist in Residence at Bread & Salt in 2024, has a new exhibit in the gallery. While part of the exhibit involves interventions with the gallery’s built structures — think: strings stretched above a stairwell to follow a vanishing point — Secrest will also showcase a massive painting, like 50 feet wide, created from thousands of blue and red paintings of a bedsheet, part of his "No Master" series.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Through Jan. 24, 2026 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Photography from Stefan Frutiger's "Re:Emerging Glen Canyon" series is part of the Medium Photo Collective Exhibition, Nov. 7-9, 2025.
Stefan Frutiger
Photography from Stefan Frutiger's "Re:Emerging Glen Canyon" series is part of the Medium Photo Collective Exhibition, Nov. 7-9, 2025.

Medium Photo Collective Exhibition

This three-day-only group exhibition features the work of exceptional local photographers — all working with the Medium Photo Collective. Featured artists include longtime skate culture photographer J. Grant Brittain, Liliana Hueso, Amanda Dahlgren and Kaleah Lanae King. Programming takes place each day of the exhibit, including a reception.

6-9 p.m. Friday and artist talks noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 8-9 | Studio On Banks, 5343 Banks St., Morena/Linda Vista | Free | MORE INFO

Leslye Villaseñor: 'Refractions of Silence'

Art by Leslye Villaseñor will be on view at Best Practice Nov. 8 through Dec. 13, 2025.
Leslye Villaseñor
/
Best Practice
Art by Leslye Villaseñor will be on view at Best Practice from Nov. 8 to Dec. 13, 2025.

This exhibit by San Diego painter Leslye Villaseñor is a collection of pieces inspired by Otay Valley Regional Park. Villaseñor paints the objects, shrines and memorials left throughout the park — an homage to the tangible, material nature of grief. Along with Secrest's exhibit at Bread & Salt, this is part of the Barrio Art Crawl festivities at the gallery complex.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Through Dec. 13 | Best Practice, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Community Painting Day: Mischka Ippolita

Arts District Liberty Station will welcome anyone interested in picking up a paintbrush to participate in muralist Mischka Ippolita's mural installation, "Vitral Sunset: A Marine Perspective Across the Border." Ippolita's work is inspired and informed by the ocean and microbiology, and the mural will be a brightly colored smattering of cells, mitochondria and other science-like shapes. The community painting activity is open to ages 10 and up and is part of the First Friday happenings at Liberty Station.

4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 | Barracks 19, 2710 Historic Decatur Rd., Liberty Station | Free | MORE INFO

Festivals, multi-disciplinary happenings and more

San Diego musician Shua has turned to Patreon to try to cobble together a living as an artist.
Benjamin Dulay
San Diego musician Shua is shown in an undated photo.

'The Artist is Not Alone: Why Make Art at the End of the World'

This evening of art, performance and art-making brings together creatives working across genres — including musician Shua (featured in an early episode of The Finest), photographer Mstah.Freeze, poet and visual artist Ajanaé Dawkins, and DJs Susana Vestige, Destin33, Chicano Chrome and more. Sunsets & Brainwaves will host a live screen-printing demo, and several creative "corners" will be set up for art, music and writing in community. There'll also be snacks, drinks and shopping. Ticket sales support Monarch School, a local public school for unhoused youth — the only one of its kind in the country. Set your own donation level for ticket price; $18 and up includes a drink.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 (performances at 8:30 p.m.) | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $18/pay what you can MORE INFO

Train Song Festival

Train songs! Actual trains! Ride on the operational Poway-Midland Railroad (ride tickets are available for purchase) and enjoy some train-themed tunes — including a new piece of musical theater by playwright Michael de Luca. Performers include Gayle Skidmore, Bill Dempsey, Sara Petite and more throughout the day.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 | Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Rd., Poway | Free | MORE INFO

Oceanside Printmaking and Zine Fair

More than 40 zine makers and vendors will share their work at this celebration of print media, featuring printmaking and other art-making opportunities and DJs throughout the day. Libélula Books will host a pop-up bookshop on-site. Presented in collaboration by The Hill Street Country Club, Oceanside Public Library and Papercuts Zine Club.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 | Junior Seau Beach Community Center, 300 S. The Strand, Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

'Cinema Is Power'

In this evening of film, music, discussion and contemporary dance, cinematographer Roger Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Shawshank Redemption") will discuss his career and his forthcoming book, "Reflections." The event also includes a screening of a short film by Bárbara Perrín Rivema; and dancer Milana Aernova performing to a live musical score by Joe Devito.

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 | MCASD Beachfront Entrance, 600 Coast S. Blvd., La Jolla | $25+ | MORE INFO

AjA's 25th Anniversary Gala

The AjA Project, founded in 1999 by Shinpei Takeda, began as a youth participatory photography project. Since then, the nonprofit has worked with the community on documentary arts and participatory programs across numerous projects and exhibitions. The affordably priced gala includes music and art.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 | MOPA@SDMA | $25+ donation | MORE INFO

The cover of Leah Ollman's book "Ensnaring the Moment" is shown.
Courtesy of MCASD
The cover of Leah Ollman's book, "Ensnaring the Moment," is shown.

Books

Leah Ollman and Rae Armantrout

Author and respected California art critic Leah Ollman's new anthology, "Ensnaring the Moment: On the Intersection of Poetry and Photography," is a gorgeous, evocative collection of archival and found photography and contemporary poetry. The anthology traces the way a photograph can unlock memory, the past and identity. Featured poets include Lucille Clifton, Ada Limón, Ocean Vuong and more. Ollman will discuss the book with poet, Pulitzer Prize winner and UC San Diego professor emerita Rae Armantrout ("Versed," "Wobble," "Go Figure").

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 | Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Music

'Oceans of Bach: A Science Music Experience'

Pianist Danae Dörken will perform Bach's music, accompanied by a panel discussion from UC San Diego and Scripps Institute of Oceanography scientists Lynne Talley and Jeff Severinghaus on ocean currents and carbon dioxide changes.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 | First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 298 W Arbor Dr., Hillcrest | Free/suggested donation | MORE INFO

Punk for the People

This fundraiser for local mutual aid group Shared Plate Food Distribution features performances from Crimson Head, Lost Dakota, Seashell Radio, Zayd and more.

6-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 | Queen Bee's, 3925 Ohio St., North Park | $16.82 | MORE INFO

'Where the Shining Trumpets Blow: Payare Leads Bruckner No. 4'

In addition to Bruckner's "Romantic" Fourth Symphony, the San Diego Symphony will perform works by his student (and Rafael Payare fave) Gustav Mahler, including excerpts from "The Boy's Magical Horn."

7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

Artist Hugo Crosthwaite is shown in his Rosarito studio in an undated photo.
Matthew Bowler
Artist Hugo Crosthwaite is shown in his Rosarito studio in an undated photo.

Camarada: 'Music of the Americas: Submerged'

Chamber ensemble Camarada will perform a new piece by resident composer Andrés Martín, "Tango Bajo el Agua," alongside a commissioned artwork by Hugo Crosthwaite inspired by the music. The ensemble will also play music for flute, violin, cello, bass, piano and harp by composers inspired by color and water: Miguel del Águila, Turina, Jennifer Higdon, and Aaron Alter.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 | UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown | $25+ | MORE INFO

Amythyst Kiah

Tennessee alt-rocker and songwriter Amythyst Kiah will perform at The Loft from her latest album, "Still + Bright," which is a vibrant, spiritual and diverse collection ranging from synth-singed beats to banjo.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 | The Loft, 3151 Matthews Ln., UC San Diego | $25-$35 | MORE INFO

Theater

Sasha Velour's ‘The Big Reveal’ 

Drag performer Sasha Velour, known from “RuPaul's Drag Race” and her La Jolla Playhouse show "Velour: A Drag Spectacular," returns to San Diego with her U.S. tour, "The Big Reveal." The show features lip sync, storytelling, comedy and video.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $36.50+ | MORE INFO

'Working Girl'

This world-premiere musical adaptation of the hit '80s movie starring Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver features music by pop-rock superstar Cyndi Lauper — with each song exploring the diversity and range of '80s music (including, of course, a few solidly pop-rock bangers). Lauper has been part of the creative team, along with director Christopher Ashley, for whom this production marks his swan song for his tenure at La Jolla Playhouse.

Through Dec. 14 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., UC San Diego | $129-$149 | MORE INFO

Film

San Diego Asian Film Festival

This year's San Diego Asian Film Festival presents 10 days of cinema, featuring 150 films from more than 30 countries (and in over 30 languages). This weekend's big events include opening night Thursday at La Paloma Theatre, with a screening of "Forge" and a reception; plus Sunday’s centerpiece screening of "Rosemead" at Ultrastar Cinemas Mission Valley. And if you can duck out of work early on Friday, check out the "Free Films at 4" shorts block, featuring seven delightful shorts (for free!) about coming of age and the yearning and ennui that often comes with it. Find the full schedule here.

Nov. 6-15 | Various locations | $12+ | MORE INFO

Dance

'El Alebrije'

A Step Beyond’s annual spin on "The Nutcracker" reimagines the classic ballet through Mexican culture. María is celebrating her quinceañera when she receives an "alebrije" — a folk art sculpture of fantastical creatures painted in vivid colors — and embarks on a magical journey exploring history and tradition. The production is performed and supported by youth performers and crew.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7-8 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

Arts & Culture Weekend Arts PreviewVisual ArtsMusicTheaterDanceBooksFilm
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
