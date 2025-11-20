San Diego weekend arts events: Pop Art, contemporary dance and $30 paintings

[jump links]

Visual art

'A Decade of Pop Prints and Multiples, 1962 to 1972: The Frank Mitzel Collection'

This new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego spotlights a gift of 60 Pop Art prints illustrating the growth of the style in the U.S. and Europe across the early 1960s and 1970s. Artists on display include: Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, Claes Oldenburg and Marisol. The exhibition opens Thursday, coinciding with MCASD's Free Third Thursday event, with free admission and extended hours through 8 p.m.

Nov. 20, 2025 through March 15, 2026 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free-$ | MORE INFO

'World Series: An Art Show'

Secret Sister South Park will host more than 50 works of art on paper in the return of World Series, a local pop-up show focusing on small, affordable pieces curated by Mark Navarro of False Cast Gallery. Some artists are local; others are from around the world. Artists include: Kim Navarro, Rachel Dinwiddie, Noah Dorr, Melanie Taylor, Tin Nguyen, Alice Banfield, Taylor McCabe, Avia Rose Ramm and more. Pieces are priced between $30 and $50. A nod to the baseball name: A pay-what-you-can hot dog fundraiser will support the San Diego Food Bank.

5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 | Secret Sister, 2215 30th St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Antonia Davis: 'Because We Eat'

Courtesy of University of San Diego Fine Art Gallery Work from Antonia Davis' "Because We Eat" is shown in an undated photo.

On view at the University of San Diego Fine Arts Gallery, artist Antonia Davis has created an installation highlighting the impact of food on the farmworkers who grow it, and get it to our grocery stores. Previously on view at Centro Cultural de la Raza and the Chicano Park Museum, the exhibit includes a dining table with embroidered textile art and etched ceramics sharing the stories of individual workers. Davis' work explores the dangers and costs faced by farmworkers and challenges viewers to consider the repercussions of cheap produce — something to keep in mind as the holiday season approaches with its focus on preparing and sharing meals and giving thanks. The gallery is open for several hours near lunchtime each weekday, suited for taking a long lunch break to visit. Detailed gallery hours can be found here .

On view through Dec. 19 | Fine Arts Gallery, Kroc Center for Peace and Justice 143, 5555 Marian Way, USD | Free | MORE INFO

Ilan-Lael Foundation: Pacific Rim Park Picnic

Held at James Hubbell's Pacific Rim Park, this annual potluck-style picnic celebrates the park, art, Hubbell's legacy and the Pacific Rim Project — a global, collaborative park program connecting eight public art-filled parks around the Pacific Rim. Guests are invited (but not required) to bring a dish to share.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 | Pearl of the Pacific, 1401 Shelter Island Dr., Shelter Island | Free | MORE INFO

Books

Miyoko Schinner: 'The Vegan Creamery'

Penguin Random House The cover of "The Vegan Creamery" by Miyoko Schinner is shown.

Cookbook author and Miyoko's Creamery founder and former CEO Miyoko Schinner is in San Diego for a series of events for her new book, "The Vegan Creamery." She'll first be in conversation with local vegan blogger and cookbook author Nisha Vora on Thursday at The Book Catapult in South Park. On Friday, she'll give a talk about "How to Fix the Food System and Fight the Oligarchy" at the UC San Diego Bookstore . Schinner revolutionized plant-based dairy through a long career as a restauranteur, chef and cookbook author before launching her creamery brand. She was removed as CEO in 2022.

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21 | UC San Diego Bookstore, 9500 Gilman Dr., UCSD | Free

The Verbatim Books Dollar Sale

Hundreds of used books will be priced $1 this Saturday — an easy way to shop for the sustainably-minded bookworm in your life. Verbatim Books tote bags are also $1. The sale is set up outside the shop, alongside the mural wall on North Park Way. I won't tell your to-be-read pile if you won't tell mine.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 | Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

LITVAKdance: THIS'

Jennifer Curry Wingrove / LITVAKdance LITVAKdance dancer Hannah Wyer is shown in an undated photo.

North County contemporary dance company LITVAKdance returns with a series of works driven by grief. The program honors two Encinitas youth recently killed by cars — and the complicated emotions and grief in the aftermath. Artistic director and choreographer Sadie Weinberg is motivated by the question of how to find beauty in the midst of tragedy. Choreographers include Weinberg, Ronen Izhaki, April Tra, Kaia Makihara and Chelsea Roquero.

3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-23 | San Dieguito Academy Theater, 800 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas | $25-$35 | MORE INFO

Theater

OnWord Theatre: 'Beauty's Daughter'

"Beauty’s Daughter," by Obie Award-winning playwright Dael Orlandersmith, showcases the versatility of a single actor in a powerful story following six separate characters in Harlem. For OnWord Theatre's production, co-founder Danielle Bunch directs, with spoken-word direction by Dana King. The show stars talented local actor Marti Gobel, OnWord’s producing artistic director. Performances are held at the Black Box Theater at Diversionary.

Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 30 | Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights | $30-$40 | MORE INFO

'A View from the Bridge'

Grossmont College Theatre Arts presents a production of Arthur Miller's tragedy set in a 1950s Italian-American community near the New York docks, dealing with obsession, scandal and immigrant identity.

Nov. 20 through Dec. 6 | Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Dr., El Cajon | $10-$18 | MORE INFO

'The Strangers'

Christopher Oscar Peña's 2018 play "The Strangers" was written as a modern antidote, update or challenge to Thornton Wilder's "Our Town." The play follows Cris, a gay Latino man, and draws on Peña's own story. Presented by Chalk Circle Collective at the Old Town Theatre (former home of Cygnet Theatre), this production is directed by Coleman Ray Clark and features actors Steven Lone, Michael Amira Temple and more.

Through Nov. 30 | Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town | $40+ | MORE INFO

Music

Steph Johnson Quartet

Vocalist Steph Johnson — also the director of Voices of Our City Choir — brings her quartet to a free happy-hour outdoor concert at La Jolla Music Society. Johnson's voice is soulful and expressive. Bassist Rob Thorsen, pianist Melody Grinnell and drummer Richard Sellers round out the group.

4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 | Wu Tsai QRT.yrd., The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

'Invocations to the Spirits: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4'

The San Diego Symphony, conducted by Anja Bihlmaier and joined by pianist Steven Osborne, will perform Beethoven's "Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major," along with Olly WIlson's "Shango Memory" and Sibelius' "Symphony No. 1 in E Minor."

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

Art of Elan: Young Artists in Harmony Showcase

Celebrate some of the finest young musicians at Art of Elan's youth composition and performance intensive, Young Artists in Harmony. The program admits a cohort of high school and community college students to study and collaborate with professional musicians and peers to create and perform new compositions. This performance features the pieces composed during the program. Held at A Reason to Survive (ARTS), the concert is free; no RSVP is required.

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 | A Reason to Survive, 200 East 12th St., National City | Free | MORE INFO

Chorduroy, Kit Major and The Band Cope

Local rockers Chorduroy and The Band Cope will perform with Los Angeles pop artist Kit Major at Soda Bar this Sunday.

<a href="https://chorduroy.bandcamp.com/track/vampiress">Vampiress by Chorduroy</a>

Both local bands have new music out: a single, "Vampiress," from Chorduroy and an EP, "Dress Up," from The Band Cope.

<a href="https://thebandcope.bandcamp.com/album/dress-up">Dress Up by The Band Cope</a>

7 p.m. (doors) Sunday, Nov. 23 | Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $12.88 | MORE INFO

Film

Michelle Sui: 'Seaweeds'

Multidisciplinary artist — filmmaker, composer, choreographer and performer — Michelle Sui's "Seaweeds" blends film with live performance and imagines an entirely new ending for the 1922 Technicolor silent film "The Toll of the Sea," which starred Anna May Wong. Sui's film and performance work is thoughtful, disruptive and mesmerizing. Presented by Project [BLANK].

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $5-$50 | MORE INFO

Festivals, markets and more

Rady Children's Ice Rink

The Liberty Station outdoor ice rink opens this week, and proceeds from each ticket support Rady Children's Hospital's Thriving After Cancer Program. The rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Special holiday hours apply Thursday, Nov. 20 for opening day (3-10 p.m.), Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.